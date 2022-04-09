Small Shop Saturday returns today to Downtown Kelowna

More than 60 shops partaking in today’s event running from 10-6

Small Shop Saturday is back today in Downtown Kelowna for the first time since 2018.

“We celebrate small shops as a big deal,” said Executive Director Mark Burley. “After public health orders are being lifted and we seem to be trying to get back to a bit more of a normal life, we decided to bring Small Shop Saturday back.”

Over 60 shops in Downtown Kelowna from all different categories, including art, gifts, books, home and kitchen, restaurants, and more are participating. Every shop has a deal or special going on for the event ranging from gift cards to percentage-off items.

“It’s to get more people downtown to come shopping,” said Burley. “On-street parking and parkades are no charge for the day.”

There are also chances to win prizes when you purchase items from the event. The prizes range from a $250 VISA card to gift cards. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 13.

There are two more small shop events planned for later in the year as well: in September and for the Winter Street market in the first week of December.

Small Shop Saturday is running today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For all the businesses partaking and the deals involved, visit https://downtownkelowna.com/events/small-shop-saturday/ .

READ MORE: Kelowna council to get look at new zoning bylaw consultation results

READ MORE: ‘Instability’ and ‘unpredictability’ cause Okanagan temperatures to drop this weekend

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaShop Local