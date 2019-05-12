A swimmer finishes up the trek across Okanagan Lake in 2018. (Across the Lake Swim) A swimmer finishes up the trek across Okanagan Lake in 2018. (Across the Lake Swim)

Take a 2.1 kilometre swim across Okanagan Lake this summer

The 70th annual Across the Lake Swim takes place on July 20

Looking to take a dip this summer? What about a 2.1 kilometre swim?

Look no further than the annual Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim happening on July 20.

This year is the seventieth in the event’s history your swim will take you from Old Ferry Wharf in West Kelowna to Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna.

Although temperatures are in the chilly teens in May, Okanagan Lake heats up to a balmy 19 C to 23 C by mid-July.

READ MORE: Claps and cheers for Swim Across the Lake participants

Registration is $90 for adults, $75 for youth under 18 and $70 for seniors and includes free fresh air open water swim clinic for the six Saturdays leading up to July 20.

The cost also includes a bus to the start line and swag bag made up of a beach towel, a souvenir swim cap, a numbered event cap, a gear bag filled with swag, finish line food, insurance and a photo booth at the finish line – all along with the thrill of swimming across Okanagan Lake, of course!

So weather you’re young, old or a pro swimmer, visit https://acrossthelakeswim.com and register today.

