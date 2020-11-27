Tree of Hope shines bright over Kelowna

The Tree of Hope was lit up on Nov. 26

The Tree of Hope lit up on Thursday. Phil McLachlan.

The Tree of Hope lit up the Kelowna sky on Thursday to mark the start of the holiday season.

The 120-foot tall tree has approximately 25,000 LED energy-efficient bulbs and will be the symbol of celebration until Jan.1

For the past 23 years, the Tree of Hope has stood as a tradition in Kelowna to help spread compassion for those less fortunate.

In partnership with the tenants of Landmark District and TD Canada Trust, the Tree of Hope donates funds each year to local charitable organizations. More than $1,000,000 has been donated to date.

This year the Tree of Hope partnered with the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC), a facility for support services for those impacted by child abuse.

A small gathering took place at the Landmark District on Nov. 26, to light up the tree, which included Mayor Colin Basran, CAC executive director Ginny Becker and local celebrity Jillian Harris.

Social distancing was in place due to COVID-19.

