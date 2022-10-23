Kelowna Stands with Ukraine held a Run for Ukraine event at Stuart Park on Oct. 23 to raise money for the purchase of winter military boots for Ukrainian soldiers (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

VIDEO: #RunforUkraine hits Kelowna

Funds raised will help purchase winter military boots for Ukrainian soldiers

The #RunforUkraine hit Kelowna on Sunday, Oct. 23.

All October, Canadians have been running to raise funds for the purchasing of winter military boots for Ukrainian soldiers.

The initiative was started by Second Front Ukraine based in Toronto in order to help prepare soldiers for winter as the war rages on.

Locally, Kelowna Stands with Ukraine hosted the run at Stuart Park.

Donate or learn more about local events to support the people of Ukraine by visiting kelownastandswithukraine.com.

READ MORE: Fire crews back at Kelowna heritage home

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelownaUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Brightening Beasley Park with Lake Country’s annual Halloween fireworks

Just Posted

Fire crews respond to a flare up a heritage home in Kelowna just days after a blaze causes significant damage (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Fire crews back at Kelowna heritage home

Fireworks blasted off from Beasley Park Halloween Sunday 2021 thanks to the Lake Country Fire Department. (Black Press photo)
Brightening Beasley Park with Lake Country’s annual Halloween fireworks

The Okanagan Sun are BC Conference champions with a 38-0 win over Westshore at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Saturday night (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Okanagan Sun complete perfect season in BC Conference with championship win

A semi-truck crashed into the Highway 3 barricade 41 kilometres west of Princeton on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Becka Melissa, Facebook)
Highway 3 reopens after semi-truck crashes through barricade west of Princeton