West Kelowna student earns $8K scholarship

A West Kelowna student has been awarded for his volunteer achievements.

George Morgan graduated from MBSS in 2021. During his time at the school, he served on grad council, volunteered at the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and was a prominent member of the school community. That, along with his academic achievements, has earned him $2,000 to fund his further education.

The scholarship, renewable for up to $8,000, was awarded by Foresters Financial, a life insurance company that annually awards 250 scholarships to high achieving students that have demonstrated exceptional leadership across the U.S. and Canada.

Foresters Financial president and CEO Jim Boyle said, “On behalf of Foresters, I’d like to thank and congratulate George for his contributions to his local community. We are pleased to be able to reward George with this scholarship, and we wish him every success as he pursues his studies.”

George will be attending the University of British Columbia, Okanagan campus in the fall.

