(Grizzli Winery/Contributed)

(Grizzli Winery/Contributed)

West Kelowna winery to host outdoor Mother’s Day market

Grizzli Winery will have live music, local vendors and food for Mother’s Day weekend

A West Kelowna winery is hosting a market for Mother’s Day weekend while raising money for YMCA Okanagan.

Grizzli Winery is offering free admission to visitors of its Kinfolk: A Celebration of Family Market on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The outdoor market will feature a selection of locally made goods for kids, parents and more. The winery says you can grab some pizza from Inferno Woodfired Food Truck, do a wine tasting and enjoy some live music.

“Our hearts go out to all of our local vendors, artisans and musicians,” Breanna Nathorst, communications at Grizzli Winery, told the Capital News.

“The pandemic has been really tough on them, so we wanted to create an outdoor market where our community could come together safely, celebrate mother’s day and most importantly shop local.”

The free event welcomes anyone interested and will have live music, wine, and balloon twisting. The event is pet and family-friendly.

Mother's Day

Most Read