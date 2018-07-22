Wild fires blaze in the Okanagan, in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of your wildfire photos

As the wildfires blazed through the Okanagan, Kelowna still found some time to soak up the sun despite the evacuation notices and alerts.

Wildfires

Saturday night this time lapse was caught of blaze in the Okanagan

Almost a week after the lightning storm that set the Okanagan ablaze, fires continue to burn. We have hustled to keep you up to date second by second.

We went live to tell you about BC Wildfire Service’s ping-pong ball strategy to merge the Mount Eneas and Munro Creek wildfires on Sunday.

The Grindstone Award Foundation

An Okanagan charity hockey tournament is raising money to help girls get on the ice without having to deal with financial barriers to play the sport they love.

Grindstone was founded by Danielle Grundy, a former professional hockey player, who, in her playing days, earned a hockey scholarship in 2001 to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Dartmouth College and subsequently played professionally in Switzerland for two years.

L’Alpe de Grand Blanc

Returning for its fourth year at Big White Ski Resort; the 50 kilometer road bike challenge was ruled by power couple, Emma Lujan and Tim Savre.

Sheryl Crow performs

The American songstress and her band were in West Kelowna for a concert at Mission Hill Winery where over 1,000 fans were packed in for a stellar show with the Okanagan skyline as the backdrop. It was said the sounds of fans singing along to her songs could be heard almost clear across the city.

Our coverage of the fires would not have been as visually impactful if it weren’t for all your amazing photos on social media! Thank you to all of you that have submitted photos, tagged us, or allowed us to share your images. Keep it coming, community news is a team effort!

Here are a few great shots you took, in our community photo album!

Kelowna summers = Kelowna fires. A post shared by Ryan Pears (@pearsryan) on Jul 22, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Fires burning near highway. A post shared by Robin Patrick Monks (@rpmonks) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

