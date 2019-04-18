27 counties represented at Big White this season

There’s a large chunk of the world being represented at Big White Ski Resort.

Employees from 27 different countries were employed at the resort throughout the 2018/2019 season. From instructors to restaurant workers, employees hailing from Australia to Europe called the resort home throughout the season.

“(It’s) life changing,” said Australian snowboard instructor Joshua Smith on his move to B.C. “I came over knowing no one and have made more friends than I can count, some that I’ll be friends with for life.”

“No matter where you are from, everyone always has something in common, no matter how many barriers there are,” Smith said. “I love being able to work with people who live on the other side of the globe and speak languages I can’t even begin to comprehend.”

Australian staff took top spots this year with 362 staff, while Canadian employees were just behind with 335. Next was the United Kingdom (112), New Zealand (58), Germany (56) and Denmark (21).

Small number of staff came to call the Okanagan home this year coming from the Philippines, Estonia, Finland, Japan, Italy and more.

“Tourists come from all over the world to experience Okanagan champagne powder and so do those looking for employment,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort.

“We are lucky to have such a magnet to attract team members from so many different nationalities and cultures it really makes us an international resort situated in the heart of supernatural British Columbia.”

After the season, international employees often return home, or continue to work in tourist destinations like Banff or Blue River.

