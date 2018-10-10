contributed

Ben Kunder shares the story behind his music

The Torontonian will stop in Kelowna for a house concert

Ben Kunder is bringing his sultry, down to earth folk music to a house concert in Kelowna.

The Torontonian set out to release a deeper message through his guitar strings in his sophomore album, Better Human.

“I feel I am a little more grounded, and like I know who I am as an artist and what my message is,” Kunder said.

Kunder addresses how the stresses of everyday life can amount on people while they continuously take on more responsibility and forget to make time to practice self care.

“I realized I have more anxiety and deal with forms of depression that I did not have before, it’s part of life getting busier and having more responsibility and trying to achieve something to make people proud,” he said. “This record for me has a lot of songs coming out of dark places and hopeful places. But, I think the messages on the record is what a lot of people are going through right now.”

RELATED:The Poetry Burlesque turns dark for first anniversary

Sharing his experiences with anxiety and depression, Kunder looks to offer comfort to his fans who experience the same thing with every chord.

“It’s (music) one of the greatest forms of self expression, it can help us express the feelings and emotions that we don’t know how to put into words,” Kunder said. “It’s more important than ever now for musicians and artists creating things in general that are speaking up and sharing their struggles with people so that we are all on the same pages.”

His song, Hard Line does just that. Kunder says that it’s about what is beneath everyday formalities and small talk put to the beat, as a keyboard carries listeners through their lifetimes, and beyond a photograph posted online.

“It’s about having a picture of your beautiful family or a job you love and realizing that what is underneath may be a little more difficult to explain,” he said. “It’s about respecting about who we are and our personal history and journey looking past the façad.”

Tickets are available to the evening of music at Snedden House Concerts Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at www.sneddenhouseconcerts.com.

Previous story
Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Just Posted

Ben Kunder shares the story behind his music

The Torontonian will stop in Kelowna for a house concert

Kelowna family raises funds to look after their newest member

Maisie June Schmaling was born three months premature

Swinging with the Stars returns to Kelowna for 11th year

The event hopes to raise $265,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Concert to help replace West Kelowna school’s stolen PAC money

Fundraiser planned for Oct. 28 at Westbank Lions Hall

Kelowna mayoral forum covers familiar territory and far-out ideas

Candidates mostly play nice at Kelowna Chamber of Commerce debate

Hundreds gather to honour fallen West Kelowna firefighter

West Kelowna Fire Captain Troy Russell died of brain cancer on Sept. 25

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Swift announced on Sunday who she was voting for, breaking her long-standing refusal to discuss anything politics

Hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

The category 4 hurricane is expected to pass south of Nova Scotia later this week

Gateway’s Penticton injuction denied by Supreme Court justice

The Supreme Court turned down a Gateway Casino injunction application relating to picket line action

‘It’s my life’s work’: B.C. Lions coach offers reward for missing items

The laptop and hard drive contain Jarious Jackson’s notes, including ‘thousands and thousands of (football) plays.’

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Canucks stumble on road, fall 5-3 to Hurricanes

Vancouver drops second straight game away from home

B.C. employee falls victim to ‘CEO scam,’ buys $500 in iTunes money for boss

The employee assumed an email came from her supervisor back in September, asking her to go out and purchase $500 in iTunes gift cards.

Most Read