Betty and The Kid will descend upon Milkcrate Records

The autoharp and drums come together for unique musical experience

A rare musical collaboration of vintage folk music and hip-hop will perform at Milkcrate Records May 31.

Betty Supple and Aubrey Burke have come together as Betty and the Kid and picked up two instruments they‘ve never played before — Supple chose the Autoharp and Burke chose the drums to create a new blend of music.

Related:Rocky Mountain High concert takes John Denver’s music to new heights

“We made this duo that was incorporating both of our sounds, hers being cheeky, soulful folk music and mine being more obscure art folk and mixed with electronic. It ended up becoming a folk hip-hop jam that we will be performing,” Burke said.

Related:Funtastic announces music festival lineup

The duo met last year and play in another band together, the Honey Tongues; a seven piece collective. They are constantly performing as solo artists as well as in other projects, sharing their music with Canada while touring.

Related:Talking music at Penticton’s Dream Café

“I want to bring something different to the scene and have people leave saying they haven’t experienced that before,” Burke said.

Tickets are ten dollars at the door, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Milkcrate Records along with Leila Neverland. For more information please visit the event page.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.