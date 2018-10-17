Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo comes to captivate Kelowna

Aurlie Deroux-Dauphin of France practises for the ‘Chandeliers’ act. Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo will be showing in Kelowna at Prospera Place Oct. 17-21. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo has descended upon Kelowna to tell the story of a clown who is planning his own funeral.

Though it may sound sad, artistic director, Mark Shaub says that it will be anything but, as the show goes through different memories as the clown reflects on his life. He reflects on the different people he has met from different circuses he worked at and the different lovers he has had.

“Its a celebration of that life and that’s one of the unique things about this (production),” said Shaub. “In Corteo we are not disguised as insects or these crazy spandex wearing things… It is real people on stage portraying real emotions and displaying a community and companionship. So if you are open to being moved by characters and emotions you will be taken with Corteo.”

When Corteo was imagined and then created it became the largest big top complex show that Cique du Soleil has put on according to Shaub, therefore they never thought it could be adapted to an arena format. Now the show requires 12 hours to set up and four hours to tear down as it travels from location to location.

“It was a huge job it was the biggest transfer from the big top arena that we have done,” said Shaub. “It was too complicated technically and it requires an intimacy for the audience that we wouldn’t have been able to achieve with an arena. Well time has shown that we were wrong on both of these counts, stage technology has change tremendously over the past 15 years and we were able to have the same effects and look for the show.”

To achieve the intimacy they were looking for guests will sit on either side of the stage for the full experience to create that intimate environment they lost from the big top.

Tickets are available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/canada/kelowna/corteo/buy-tickets the show runs from Oct. 17 until Oct. 21

