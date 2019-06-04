Kelowna Art Council’s Kelowna Comedy Festival comes to Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge June 14 and 15. Photo: Kelowna Comedy Facebook

Comic headliners join Kelowna Comedy Festival

Four pro comedians join local talent at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge June 14 and 15

Some of Canada’s top comedians are coming to Kelowna.

Founder of Kelowna Comedy David Kopp said that the four headliners joining local Okanagan talent will be a welcomed addition to this year’s festival.

“These are amazing comics and the Kelowna Arts Council’s sponsorship means we can bring them to the people of Kelowna at a low ticket price of just fifteen dollars,” said Kopp.

Reservations at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge are recommended as the four headliners, Levi McCachen, Simon King, Sean Lecomber and Kathleen McGee will only have one show each.

McCachen was a SiriusXM top comic and Pemberton Music Festival performer, Simon King has been featured on Just for Laughs and an HBO Comedy Arts Festival. The two perform Friday June 14.

Lecomber, part of CBC’s The Debaters, will join McGee on June 15. McGee was featured at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Just For Laughs.

The Festival starts at 7 p.m. both nights.

Reservations can be made at 250-840-9500 or online at eventbrite.ca.

