Easter Funny comedy show takes the stage in Penticton, Kelowna

Easter weekend will be filled with laughs from Penticton to Kelowna, thanks to Train Wreck Comedy.

Back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the popular Ester Funny Comedy shows have returned with one of Canada’s top comedians taking the stage. Howie Miller will perform at Slackwater Brewing in Penticton along with Freddy’s Brewpub and Gallagher’s Canyon in Kelowna on the Easter long weekend.

Miller has performed at several Canadian comedy festivals including The Winnipeg Comedy Festival, The Halifax Comedy Festival, and Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. Among his numerous television appearances, Howie was featured in the Showtime special “No Reservations Needed” – the first all-Native American stand-up show.

According to Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon, Howie has also recently been working on his sketch comedy show “Caution May Contain Nuts”, which is a show based on a mixture of life stories, Elvis, Star Wars, and a bang on Christopher Walken impression.

“Howie brings such positive energy to the stage and is always a crowd favourite. He is the perfect fit for families and friends that want to get out for a night of great comedy over the Easter long weekend with one of the best comedians working today,” said Balsdon.

The Easter Funny will take place on Thursday, April 14 at Slackwater Brewing in Penticton with an early and late show scheduled. On Friday, April 15 it will hop on over to Freddy’s Brewpub in Kelowna before wrapping up on Saturday, April 16 at Gallagher’s Canyon. A 20 per cent early bird discount is available until midnight on Tuesday, April 5 and tickets can be purchased online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters’ show in the Okanagan officially cancelled after death of drummer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

KelownaPenticton