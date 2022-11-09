Big White Ski Resort is hosting Ski Movie Night at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 8 (Photo/tourismkelowna.ca)

Get ready for mountain season with double feature at Kelowna Community Theatre

Tickets are $25

On top of announcing it will be opening a week early this year, Big White Ski Resort is hosting Ski Movie Night in Kelowna on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The event is a double feature two movies will be played made by award-winning Canadian ski companies, Switchback Entertainment and Blank Collective Films.

All the money from tickets sold will go towards to support Big White Ski Club, a non-profit organization that’s been around for more than 70 years. The money will help the club provide high quality and affordable ski-racing development for children ages six to 15.

Doors to the event at the Kelowna Community Theatre open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25.

For more information, click here.

