Kelowna Curling Club celebrates Curling Day in B.C.

Kelowna Curling Club held an open house to celebrate Curling Day in British Columbia and the club’s 80th anniversary (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)

The Kelowna Curling Club had an open house on Saturday (Nov. 5) to celebrate Curling Day in British Columbia and the club’s 80th anniversary.

“We’ve invited people to come down and give curling a try,” said Kelowna Curling Club General Manager Jock Tyre. “Everyone is doing a one hour lesson and in that time they learn how to slide, feel safe and comfortable out there, some sweeping, and they get to throw a rock the full length of the ice.”

Established in 1942, the club currently has more than 1,100 members and has 12 rinks, making it the largest club in Canada.

“Anytime we can open the doors and invite more people to come down is awesome,” said Tyre. “We’re a public building and a public place and we really want to give everybody of all ages a chance at curling because it’s just so much fun. As a non-profit, our goal is really just be here for curling.”

“It’s about time winter showed up and get people out here thinking about winter sports.” said Tyre.

The Kelowna Curling Club is located at 551 Recreation Avenue. More information about the club can be found here.

