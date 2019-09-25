Grab your snifters: Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna

The festival starts Friday and features international drinks and food

Kelowna’s Hopscotch Festival of whiskey, beer and spirits is back.

The popular two-day festival will go down this weekend at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Kelowna’s curling club will be transformed into a grand tasting hall, featuring craft and premium beers, spirits from around the globe, the most delicious of scotchs and other whiskeys as well as a selection of wines and spectacular food.

The event will also feature house music and 80’s hits to fit the vibe.

If you fall in love with a certain beverage, an on-site pop-up liquor store will address your needs. The festival has teamed up with Kelowna’s Public Liquor to provide the service for the third straight year.

Hopscotch highly recommends leaving your car at home. If you need to drive to the event, Best Western Plus Kelowna is providing ticket holders with discounted rates.

The event is Friday and Saturday and starts at 1 p.m and is close to selling out.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event visit the Hopscotch Festival website.

