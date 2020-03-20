Isolation sensation: Okanagan father turns children’s voices into Journey cover

Devon Spittle said the sounds were from four years’ worth of recordings

As businesses and companies ask their employees to work from home, more and more people are finding they have quite a bit of time on their hands. With this newfound freedom, Kelowna father Devon Spittle created a cover of Journey’s hit ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ using sounds his children made when they were babies.

Spittle said the babies’ sounds were from four years worth of recording his two children Bentley and Poppy.

Watch the video above to hear them ‘sing’.

If you’ve done anything fun and unique as you’re self-isolatinng, let us know! You can email us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com

READ MORE: Where to grab a Kelowna craft beer during COVID-19 crisis

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

