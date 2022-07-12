(Photo - Contributed)

Just for Laughs alum drops the mic in Kelowna this weekend

While Thursday and Friday’s shows are sold out, tickets are still available for Saturday

Do you need a laugh this weekend? Because comedian Ron Josol is bringing the heat around Kelowna.

Presented by Train Wreck Comedy, Josol is playing three shows across three different venues this weekend.

The comedian started his career in 1999 and has been featured on Just For Laughs, LOL Comedy Festival, Comedy Network and more.

“Not many comedians are as tried and tested as Ron Josol,” says Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon. “Being funny at the highest level in just one country is hard enough, but he can do it anywhere. Ron Josol’s style is so natural and comfortable that people of all ages and demographics love his show.”

Josol is performing on Thursday night (July 14) at Wings in West Kelowna, Friday night (July 15) at the Kelowna Yacht Club (two shows), and Saturday night (July 16) at Freddy’s Brewpub.

While Thursday and Friday’s shows are sold out, tickets are still available for Saturday night. For tickets and more information, click here.

