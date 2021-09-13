Kelowna LGBTQ2S+ film festival returns for its third year

The festival will take place from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22

The Out & Proud Film Festival is returning for its third year in Kelowna.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts announced its full lineup for the festival, which is set to take place from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22. The festival showcases films that explore the lives and experiences of LGBTQ2S+ people.

“We’re thrilled to once again be hosting the Out & Proud Film Festival. This year’s films showcase stories from all corners of the LGBTQ2S+ community, and highlight the remarkable variety of contemporary queer cinema,” said centre executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick.

The film will kick off on Sept. 20 with a screening of Mark Kenneth Woods’ and Michael Yerxa’s Two Soft Things, Two Hard Things. It is a documentary that examines the story of queer Indigenous youth in Nunavut to understand sexuality, identity and family from a Inuit perspective.

The festival will continue with a lineup of documentaries, features and experimental shorts. Local writer and filmmaker Michael V. Smith’s short film The Hookup is part of the lineup, along with Toronto-based filmmaker Michèle Pearson Clarke’s Handmade Mountain.

“The LGBTQI2S+ community is big, diverse, and always evolving. By featuring films of all styles and forms, Out & Proud tries to reflect that diversity,” said Out & Proud coordinator Elana Bizovie.

More information about the film festival can be found on the Rotary Centre for the Arts website. Tickets are available for individual films, but festival passes are available for $25. Passes provide access to all screenings except for Out & Proud’s online offering Fanny: The Right to Rock (this event is ticketed separately).

