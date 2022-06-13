‘Kelowna Made’ festival coming to downtown

Book another day off on your summer calendar.

Coming Aug. 27, City Park will play host to the first ever ‘Kelowna Made’ festival, with an array of family-friendly events and activities planned.

The one-day celebration will include everything from a pancake breakfast, to a sandcastle competition, sports demos, live music and more.

Born out of the City of Kelowna’s Event Strategy program, the volunteer committee used public input to create the inaugural Kelowna Made.

“We listened to the feedback from residents and our volunteers are working to bring as many of those inspired elements into this year’s event as possible,” said Co-Chair Lance MacDonald. “But this is just the beginning; there’s a grander vision for what can be done in future years with more time and even greater resident support and participation.”

The hope is that the event will grow into a full weekend of activities in 2023, and possibly even be a 10-day festival in the future.

But for now, the hosts are focused on making the first-ever Kelowna Made the best day it can be.

“Decades from now, we want people to look back and say that they were at the first-ever Kelowna Made and that it was the start of something special,” said Kelowna Event Services Coordinator Sarah Semeniuk.

More details can be found at www.kelownamade.ca.

READ MORE: Lake Country Art Gallery exhibits resilience through COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: A different kind of rock at Kelowna Curling Club

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaFestivalLive music