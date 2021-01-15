Kelowna musician’s anti-bullying anthem receives international award

Megan Freedman’s music video for Perfect was shot at the Lindon House on Ethel Street. (Perfect - Megan Freedman)

A Kelowna-based singer-songwriter Megan Freedman continues her rise in the music scene with another award-winning music video.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Freedman was able to shoot her music video, Perfect, with local filmmakers Carey Missler and Evan Berg, during the summer.

Freedman said the original plan for the video looked a lot different than what they ended up with.

“First, we had to delay it. Originally, we were going to shoot in April for a late spring release, which was cancelled,” she said.

“The original plan was that we were going to do a large-scale flash mob but early on, we started to gear away from that as we saw how the pandemic unfolded. Originally, we wanted to have different actors for each verse of the song and then I was going to be singing to them.”

Despite the scaled back cast, the video has gone on to win bronze at the Global Music Awards. Freedman said it was a pleasant surprise.

“When we send out these videos to big competitions, we don’t ever really expect anything out of it.”

“So when Carey sent us the ‘we won an award’ text, it was a nice surprise to see that, especially because it was really hard to make that video during this time,” she said.

Missler said shooting during the pandemic required a lot more work than usual as the smaller crew meant they had to take on more roles than they normally would.

“We had to keep our film crew small… and we had to make sure the property we were shooting at was completely clean,” he said.

“We also had to make sure our actors and the film crew weren’t sick. We took all the precautions we could possibly take.”

He said they also had to shoot the video in the course of one day when normally they would take multiple days to shoot at a variety of locations with different actors.

Freedman said she wrote Perfect after coming to terms with her past experience with bullying, and she wants to remind people that, especially now in the time of influencers and numerous social media platforms, to be kind to themselves and others.

“People are hurtful to themselves and to others through cyber-bullying… and I just think that people need to hear this. They need to hear that it’s ok to have a bad day or when people are mean to you, it doesn’t matter because you’re still perfect.”

