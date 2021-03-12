Kelowna singer-songwriter tackles heartbreak, loss in new single

Teigen Gayse’s new song offers solidarity to others who have gone through heartbreak

Kelowna singer-songwriter Teigen Gayse wants to offer solidarity to those who have experienced loss and heartbreak.

The country singer’s newest single and EP has launched, following last spring’s release of her self-titled debut album.

The lead single is titled I Don’t Want to Fall in Love Anymore and tackles heartbreak and loss, with Gayse saying she hopes the song offers solidarity.

“It’s a very raw, real song about being so hurt that you never want to go through that pain again,” she said.

“We’ve all been there and I’m really proud about the fact that I wrote something that I feel everyone can relate to because that is my goal.”

Gayse said the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to a lot of her plans, which included touring and promoting last year’s album that came out right as gathering and travel restrictions came down, but she’s not letting any of it stop her.

“I had all these plans, I wanted to tour and do all sorts of things but none of that happened but I didn’t let any of that sink me. If anything, I just had to find new innovative ways to rise to the top,” she said.

“Social media is everything right now, so I’m trying to do as much as I can with that and trying to get my music out there for everyone to hear.”

As restrictions start to ease, the first step is to start playing locally, Gayse said. The plan is to book small shows in outdoor venues and at wineries, as well as playing virtual shows.

She said she’s trying to make do with the current situation and finding ways to flourish.

“We’re trying to do what we can right now but as soon as things go back to normal, you bet I’ll be touring,” she said.

Of this pandemic and writing about a sad time in her life, Gayse said she learned that every hard season passes.

“It hurts, but you will get stronger. I came out of that (relationship) so strong and I was ready for the next one, and I got hurt again.”

“In the end, you will be ok and you will get stronger and this too shall pass, and you’re not the only one. I hope knowing that you’re not the only one going through heartbreak helps someone,” she said.

For more on Gayse and her music, visit her website, Instagram, and YouTube.

