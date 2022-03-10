Kelowna’s Bruce Cook advances to finale of America’s Got Talent: Extreme

Kelowna’s Bruce Cook made quite an impression on the judges and the audience on America’s Got Talent: Extreme on Monday night (Mar. 7).

The freestyle motocross biker earned the superfan vote to advance to the finale, where he has a chance to win $500,000.

The 34-year old has been paralyzed from the mid-section down since 2014 when he crashed attempting a double front flip.

Cook explained his story, which touched judges Simon Cowell and WWE Star Nikka Bella. Former X-Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana was the third judge but wasn’t allowed to vote because he and Cook know each other from being on Nitro Circus together. Cook’s crash happened when he was with Nitro Circus.

“Spoiler alert, I didn’t quite land that trick and wound up in a wheelchair,” said Cook.

At the time, the double front flip was one of the most dangerous tricks attempted.

Cook, in a new dirtbike adjusted for him, rode up a ten-foot ramp and landed a backflip onto an inflatable ramp in front of the judges. It was his first time performing in any competition in front of an audience since his accident.

“That was pretty incredible,” said Cowell. “Your determination is really inspiring.”

“I’m so proud of you,” added Pastrana.

Actor Terry Crews, who hosts the show, asked Cook what’s next for the finale.

“I don’t know,” said Cook. “That was the first step. Take things one step at a time and I got some training to do and try to come up with something else.”

Cook stated that the medical bills have been expensive the last eight years and the money, if he wins, will help pay them off.

“Just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you have to be on the sidelines, and you can be centre stage,” said Cook.

Cook will be competing for the half-million dollar grand prize on the show’s finale which airs on Monday, Mar. 14.

READ MORE: Evans’ hat trick leads West Kelowna Warriors to third straight win

READ MORE: Kelowna golf courses set to open soon

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna