Le Dîner en Blanc took over Sutherland Park in Kelowna

White tables lined the park for the annual fête

Draped in white, dinner guests were whisked off to the secret location for the annual fête, Le Dîner en Blanc at Sutherland Park in Kelowna on June 5.

Draped in white, dinner guests were whisked off to the secret location for the annual fête, Le Dîner en Blanc in Kelowna.

Rows of white tables lined Sutherland Park, the secret location chosen for this year’s all white event. Everything down to the champagne bottles were white.

Related: Le Dîner en Blanc returns to paint Kelowna white

With a table adorned with a candelabra Amanda Stonehouse attended her first Dîner en Blanc with the master of the dinner lay out, Kathleen Kivilahit, adorning the silver spectacle with crystals and flowers.

“We brought everything, three piece settings, trays to put all the food on, lobster, prawns. We want to have fun, and we are doing it right,” Kivilahit said.

Allons-y! A post shared by Capital News-Kelowna (@kelownacapitalnews) on Jul 5, 2018 at 9:26pm PDT

One of the sponsors, Chantal Diaz has attended the past three events and brought her daughter, Nicole for her first event now that she is 19.

“I am really excited I could finally come to the event, I will definitely be having a drink tonight,” Nicole said.

“Look at this sea of white, it’s perfect. It’s a very well attended event, everyone comes dressed up and has fun, what more could you ask for? Chantal said. “Over the course of the last three years, I have tried to collect anything that is white and sparkly.”

Dîner en Blanc Okanagan 2018 A post shared by Leesa B. (@leesabeeson) on Jul 6, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

Due to the fire ban the fête could not end with the traditional sparklers, so guests waved light sticks in the air instead to signal the end of the evening.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.