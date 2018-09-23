Kai Koroll, executive chef at 50th Parallel’s restaurant, Block One will be partaking in a food bank challenge fundraiser to create gourmet food from ingredients at the food bank.

Meet the Chef: Kai Koroll, executive chef at Block One restaurant

Koroll honours the terroir of the Okanagan in every dish he serves

The Fork and Spoon fundraiser is challenging Okanagan chefs to create a nine-course meal at the Central Okanagan Community Foodbank. All funds raised will go directly to the food bank.

The Red Seal chef moved to the Okanagan seven years ago to work with the terroir and pair great food with great wine that has been grown in the same garden and worked by the same hands.

RELATED: Meet the Chef: Alex Lavroff, head chef at the Chase Wines

“The sense of terroir is very real here, I have the opportunity to connect the wine and soil that has been tended by the same hands, the result is very special and it’s something you don’t get anywhere else,” Koroll said.

Koroll says he feels honoured to be able to give back to the community during the fundraiser and will be donating produce from the restaurant’s garden because they have more than they can use.

RELATED: 9 chefs to use ingredients from Kelowna food bank to create delicious meal

“When we are supporting one another and have a sense of community we are able to grow together and prosper together, that’s why the food bank is so important,” Koroll said. “The socioeconomic disparity that exists and the homeless issues and in general people fighting to survive and be able to provide for their family when it comes to the food bank, I think that without it a lot of people would be struggling more than they are.”

The event will be held Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. For ticket information visit their website.

James Holmes, executive chef for Salt & Brick has pledged to create a cookbook containing each dish created during the event.

Meet the Chef: Kai Koroll, executive chef at Block One restaurant

Meet the Chef: Kai Koroll, executive chef at Block One restaurant

