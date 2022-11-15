Tickets are available online for Motorsports Spectacular shows in Kelowna Jan. 2023 (Twitter/@sytnews)

Monster trucks roll into Kelowna in January

There will be three shows between Jan. 13 and 14

Get ready to rumble – Motorsports Spectacular has added a third show for Kelowna in January.

Monster trucks will take over Prospera Place Jan. 13 and 14.

Tickets start as low as $15 with tons of seating still available.

The family-friendly event will include the Monster Truck Challenge, featuring monster truck races, wheelie contests, and freestyle.

There will also be a radical jump showcase.

Featured monsters include Power Up, Rockstar, California Kid, Spitfire, and Identity Theft.

Tickets can be purchased at prosperaplace.com.

