Monster trucks roll into Kelowna in January

There will be three shows between Jan. 13 and 14

Tickets are available online for Motorsports Spectacular shows in Kelowna Jan. 2023 (Twitter/@sytnews)

Get ready to rumble – Motorsports Spectacular has added a third show for Kelowna in January.

Monster trucks will take over Prospera Place Jan. 13 and 14.

Tickets start as low as $15 with tons of seating still available.

The family-friendly event will include the Monster Truck Challenge, featuring monster truck races, wheelie contests, and freestyle.

There will also be a radical jump showcase.

A 3rd show has been added to Motorsports Spectacular coming to @ProsperaPlace in #Kelowna! Frid, Jan 13, 2023 at 7:30pm

Sat, Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:00pm & 7:30pm – Now 2 shows! Tickets at: https://t.co/odZNcHYgRF 🎫 pic.twitter.com/vjgbKjzlh9 — Select Your Tickets (@sytnews) November 15, 2022

Featured monsters include Power Up, Rockstar, California Kid, Spitfire, and Identity Theft.

Tickets can be purchased at prosperaplace.com.

READ MORE: Wild wins over West Kelowna Warriors in Wenatchee

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EntertainmentKelowna