Maiah Fujino (left) and her friends enjoy the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park. (Photo -Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Okanagan Beer Festival returns to Kelowna in May

The festival brings together over 60 breweries from across B.C.

Okanagan beer enthusiasts will be able to get a taste of over 60 craft breweries when the Okanagan Beer Festival hits the shores of Okanagan Lake in May.

The annual festival will bring together over 60 craft breweries from around B.C. to pour over 120 beers and ciders for 3500+ festival-goers.

The festival will also host food trucks and live entertainment.

Okanagan Beer Festival will run from 12 to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Kelowna on May 9. 2020.

To purchase tickets, click here. General admission tickets will also be available on-site for $75.

READ MORE: Local vocal talents sought for Okanagan stage

READ MORE: WATCH: Team Capital News spices it up with ‘Ladies’ Choice’

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local vocal talents sought for Okanagan stage

Just Posted

Okanagan Beer Festival returns to Kelowna in May

The festival brings together over 60 breweries from across B.C.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission makes strides to end homelessness

The ninth annual march is aiming to fundraise $55,000 to help residents sheltering outside

Silvertips down Rockets 4-1

The Rockets can clinch a playoff spot on Friday, Mar. 6. when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds

Vehicle crashes through front windows of Hansen’s Classic Pizza in Kelowna

The incident occurred at about 4:05 p.m. on Saturday

Video: Kelowna woman warns of large pack of Coyotes on Mount Baldy

Dominika Wolfe says as many as seven coyotes are often seen on the trails behind her house.

Massive fire destroys CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

No word whether its associated with blockade protests

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

UPDATE: Trans Canada Highway now open to single-lane alternating traffic east of Golden

The highway was closed all March 1 due to a rockslide

Most Read