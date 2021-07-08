PHOTOS: Live music back at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

Kim Rhindress of Cover2Cover Kelowna, the final act of the Parks Alive! live music event at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
A couple enjoys free, live music at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Bob Vallee of Cover2Cover Kelowna provides some vocals during the band's performance at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Youth move and groove to live music at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Cover2Cover guitar player Jim Rhindress, left, and Cyril Schermann on the bass during the band's performance at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Audience members cheer on Cover2Cover during the band's performance at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
An audience member sits comfortably at the top of Waterfront Park. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
A child dances to live music at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Audience members clap for Cover2Cover during the band's performance at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
A man brings a child front and centre of Audience members cheer on Cover2Cover during the band's performance at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The Island Stage at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park was the sight of live music performed by local talent Wednesday evening (July 7).

Three groups — the Tree Huggers, Sad Tom & the Noodles, and Cover2Cover — treated residents and tourists to three hours of original tunes and covers of classic hits.

The event was an initiative of Parks Alive!, a free, outdoor concert series hosted throughout a number of Kelowna parks and public spaces. More outdoor performances are scheduled each day until July 10.

To view the full schedule of events, visit the Parks Alive! Facebook page.

