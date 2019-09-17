Taco Vino takes place on Oct. 19 at Jaguar Land Rover Kelowna from 7 to 10 p.m. (Contributed)

Premier hotels team up with Kelowna event for discounted rooms, safe ride home

Taco Vino takes place on Oct. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival and Argus Properties partner to offer Taco Vino guests savings on hotel stays at two of the Okanagan’s premier hotels.

Taco Vino will be hosted at the Jaguar Land Rover Kelowna dealership and feature low-rider cars, Mexican Food by El Taquero, Fresh is Best, Spanish music from DJ Froggy Stylz, samples of the BC Wine Fest members, an onsite liquor store presented by Public Liquor, and a safe ride home. The event takes place on Oct. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Hotel Eldorado and Manteo Resort are offering event-goers 30 per cent off for the evening of Oct. 19. As part of the deal, they will also provide transportation to and from the event.

“Our safe ride home program is so important to us, and to have a like-minded partner in Argus Properties has been so great,” said Katherine Bramall, general manager of the BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival.

“Being able to offer our guests a great time, as well as ensuring everyone gets home safely has always been our priority. This hotel discount and ride program offered by the team at Argus has allowed us one more way to ensure that it continues to be a focus of our events.”

Event-goers are asked to call central reservations and quote promo code “TACOVINO” to secure their discount.

Visit bcwinefestival.com for tickets and a full list of vendors.

