(Photo: Jeremy Mills Facebook)

8-year-old who overdosed at Kelowna school back in class

RCMP investigation found the drug to be a form of benzodiazepine, commonly known as Valium or Xanax

Noah Mills, an 8-year-old who ingested a mysterious substance which resulted in an overdose at a Kelowna school last week, recovered over the weekend and was back in class on Monday.

The RCMP’s initial investigations found the incident to have been caused by an illicit form of benzodiazepine, commonly known as Valium or Xanax.

Benzodiazepine is generally prescribed to treat anxiety, insomnia, muscle spasms and other ailments.

The origins of the drug and how it entered the classroom remain unknown and RCMP is continuing its investigation.

Police encourage anybody with information to contact the local detachment at 250-762-3300.

The principal of A.S. Matheson spoke to the students in the class to ease the student’s return, help the young students understand the incident, and remind the children about safety around unknown substances.

READ MORE: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Kelowna school

READ MORE: Kelowna man sentenced to 35 years for the murder of wife and daughters

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Just Posted

RCMP seeking assistance to locate missing West Kelowna resident

Kasey-Anne Balaberda was reported missing on Sept. 15

Renovations underway for Tim Hortons at Kelowna International Airport

The Tim’s will remain open through the renovations but with a reduced menu

Kelowna man sentenced to 35 years for the murder of wife and daughters

This marks the first time in B.C. that consecutive sentences will be handed down for somebody convicted of multiple murders

Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Vancouver Island Resident Matt Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

FortisBC to offer free energy efficiency assessments for small businesses

Fortis BC wants to helo 900 storefronts in Kelowna, Penticton and Rossland

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

Facebook group forms committee against Thompson Nicola R.V. crackdown

Group discusses issues with regional R.V. bylaw at recent meeting

Free Tesla 3 offered with purchase of Surrey townhome

Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31

B.C. communities urged to improve access for disabled people

One in four B.C. residents has disability, most want to work

Most Read