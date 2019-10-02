Second annual Fork and Spoon Gala to take place in Kelowna this weekend

The event will see 14 top-rated local chefs cooking a nine course tasting menu

Kai Koroll, executive chef at Block One restaurant begins plating at the Fork and Spoon fundraiser at the Central Okanagan Food Bank last October. (Alistair Waters - Kelowna Capital News)

One of Kelowna’s most unique fundraisers is set to make its return this weekend.

The Fork and Spoon Gala, hosted by Fermented Dining, will bring together 14 top chefs and four bartenders for a charitable culinary competition in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“Supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank is one of our core values,” said Cody Pollard, owner of Fermented Dining.

“They provide so much assistance for those facing food insecurity within the community, from supplying food to other local nonprofits, to feeding over 4,000 local residents every month.”

The competition will see chefs build a nine-course tasting menu, only using ingredients that have been donated to the foodbank.

“This is an incredible event where top chefs have the ability to showcase the amazing types of food donated to the food bank,” said Tammie Watson, interim executive director of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The event will also feature live entertainment by musician Andrew Johns and Kelowna’s own B Mack and Karly from SunFM.

Last year’s event raised over $20,000, a number which they hope to beat this year with the added chefs and entertainment.

“Nobody should go hungry,” said Pollard. “And nobody should have to choose between rent and feeding their families. This is something we will always strive to rectify.”

