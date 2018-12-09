File photo

Sellers Market T.V. show returns to Kelowna

They are now looking for homeowners that want to be featured on the show

The popular real estate reality T.V. series Seller’s Market is returning to shoot a second season in Kelowna.

The first season of the show shot here in 2016 and 2017 before airing on CHEK TV last fall and Yes TV this past Summer. It featured five local realtors competing to win a listing in each episode and producers are now looking for homeowners in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country who are planning to sell their home in the next six months and want to appear on the show.

“We’re really excited to be filming another season of Seller’s Market here in Kelowna. We had a lot of fun with the first season and can’t wait to take everything we learned and make season two even better,” said executive producer Alex Miller. “We are looking for a wide variety of homes that represent the diverse options people have here in the Okanagan. From luxury lakeside to affordable condos, we want to feature a diverse cross-section of the Kelowna real estate market.”

After the success of the first season there are some changes in store for season two, starting with the broadcaster. Seller’s Market will now be easier to watch for Okanagan viewers as it will be moving over to air on KIRO 7 CBS out of Seattle, which is part of the basic cable package here in Kelowna. It will also be available online at www.SellersMarket.tv

“We do have all of our realtors lined up, but we aren’t announcing who they are until early in the new year. In the meantime I can tell you that there will be a couple of familiar faces for fans of season one, but there will also be some new blood in there giving them a run for their money,” Miller said.

Any homeowners interested in participating are encouraged to apply online through the “Be On TV” tab at www.sellersmarket.tv or by emailing Casting Producer Jennifer Serwas at Jennifer@VislandMedia.com

