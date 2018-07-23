The Tenors suited up for a Christmas tree lighting in 2017 at the Rockefeller Center, Photo from Facebook

Tenors coming to Kelowna for the holidays

Tickets are available on July 27

The Canadian vocal powerhouse group, The Tenors, which has been dazzling audiences for over a decade, will be bringing their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies and undeniable charm to Kelowna this holiday season.

The Tenors will be gracing the Prospera Place stage November 29, as a stop on their Home for the Holidays: Christmas Classics & the Hits tour.

Related: Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

The award-winning and multi-platinum selling trio have achieved widespread international success over their careers, performing for the last four presidents of the United States, world leaders at the G20 Summit, the opening ceremonies of the Vancouver Olympic games, as well as for Her Majesty the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

The group, which consists of members Fraser Walters, Victor Micallef and Clifton Murray, was originally founded in Victoria, B.C. in 2004.

Related: Tenor sings through Valentines day

Tickets range from $39.00 to $90.00, and go on sale Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, or for more information, visit https://selectyourtickets.com/event-pro/the-tenors/.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Celebrity guests to headline 2018 Kelowna Comic Con

Just Posted

Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Tenors coming to Kelowna for the holidays

Tickets are available on July 27

Winery now open after wildfire

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards had been closed for three days because of Mount Eneas wildfire

Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Okanagan teams strike double gold at BC Games

Zone 2 boys and girls win respective basketball titles in Nanaimo.

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

UPDATE: RCMP searching Penticton channel for ‘evidence’

RCMP divers are on scene at the Penticton channel, just past Green Avenue.

Small wildfire sparks south of Enderby

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 0.01 hectares in size

Okanagan boys grab volleyball bronze at B.C. Games

Zone 2 defeats Zone 6 in two sets in third-place game Sunday in Nanaimo.

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Most Read