The Okanagan Symphony presents Amadeus

The tribute to Mozart will be in Kelowna Jan. 25

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents AMADEUS.

Melody in the hands of Mozart knows no equal. His prolific gift for spinning a tune of simplicity and perfection is legendary. The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates his genius with some of his last, but best-known and most-loved works: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, the Clarinet Concerto in A featuring the OSO’s own principal clarinetist, Erin Fung, and Symphony 41 Jupiter.

All these works showcase Mozart’s mercurial ability to portray gorgeous lyricism and absolute joy.

The OSO will perform in Kelowna Jan. 25 at the Kelowna Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m. In Penticton Jan. 26 at the Cleland Community Theatre and in Vernon Jan. 27 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are available at www.kelownatickets.com

