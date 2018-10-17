Tommy Chong says he always knew marijuana legalization was inevitable in the United States. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WATCH:Tommy Chong has a special message for Kelowna

Chong was meant to attend a legalization day party that has now been rescheduled

Cannabis comedy pioneer, Tommy Chong has a special message for Kelowna after having to reschedule his special appearance.

Chong was expected to attend a legalization party held at Quick Grow and Diablo Nutrients, in Kelowna to ring in legalization.

RELATED: UPDATED: Tommy Chong reschedules for legalization event in Kelowna

However owners, Darryl and Chrissy Borsato have rescheduled the legalization party so that Chong can attend to Friday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at their Kelowna location where Chong will be in attendance.

