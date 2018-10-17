WATCH:Tommy Chong has a special message for Kelowna

Cannabis comedy pioneer, Tommy Chong has a special message for Kelowna after having to reschedule his special appearance.
Chong was expected to attend a legalization party held at Quick Grow and Diablo Nutrients, in Kelowna to ring in legalization.
However owners, Darryl and Chrissy Borsato have rescheduled the legalization party so that Chong can attend to Friday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at their Kelowna location where Chong will be in attendance.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.