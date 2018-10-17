WATCH:Tommy Chong has a special message for Kelowna

Chong was meant to attend a legalization day party that has now been rescheduled

Tommy Chong says he always knew marijuana legalization was inevitable in the United States. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Cannabis comedy pioneer, Tommy Chong has a special message for Kelowna after having to reschedule his special appearance.

Chong was expected to attend a legalization party held at Quick Grow and Diablo Nutrients, in Kelowna to ring in legalization.

RELATED: UPDATED: Tommy Chong reschedules for legalization event in Kelowna

However owners, Darryl and Chrissy Borsato have rescheduled the legalization party so that Chong can attend to Friday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at their Kelowna location where Chong will be in attendance.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.