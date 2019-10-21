Opinion polls indicate Conservative candidate Tracy Gray could win Kelowna-Lake Country

With only a few hours to go until polls close, online polling projections indicate Conservative candidate Tracy Gray is on track to win Kelowna-Lake Country.

According to 338Canada, Gray is projected to win 40 per cent of the popular vote, while Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr is projected to win 33.9 per cent of the vote.

While Gray has remained ahead of her rival for most of the campaign, her lead has narrowed in recent weeks. Fuhr on the other hand, has seen his support remain relatively flat.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

READ MORE: Canadians begin to cast ballots after divisive campaign, and amid tight polls

The same projection poll indicates NDP candidate Justin Kulik’s support has increased in recent weeks, increasing from 9.3 per cent at the beginning of October to 14.4 per cent. The bump in support isn’t likely to change the local election outcome, however his party now sits ahead of Travis Ashley with the Green Party at 8.1 per cent.

The polls will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight.

Follow Kelowna Capital News for live results on our website or Facebook page.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division