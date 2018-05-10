Teresa May, organizer with her onesie clad crew walking to promote CMHA’s Mental Health Week Photo: Sydney Morton

Get Your Onesie On and walk to break the stigma around mental health

To promote Mental Health Week dinosaurs and unicorns took to Kelowna’s streets

Eight people took to the streets of Kelowna today, putting their best ‘onesie’ foot forward to raise awareness for Mental Health Week.

The Get Your Onesie On event for the Canadian Mental Health Association has seen successful in schools to teach children about mental health at an early age. The event is now marching forward in it’s inaugural Get Your Onesie On Walk.

Related:Mental health awareness bike ride coming back to Kelowna

“When i was in grade 8 and middle school, I didn’t even know what mental health meant. I didn’t know what it was so it’s pretty cool that we are able to get in and talk to the kids about what it is,” Sarah Lust, communications and events coordinator for CMHA said.

Organized by Teresa May who started a fundraising initiative last year challenging businesses, universities and schools to support the CMHA and erase the stigma.

Related:Kelowna YMCA focuses on mental health

“We cannot see mental illness like we can physical illness,” May said. “It’s nice to know that we are all here for eachother, we might look a little bit crazy[in our onesies] but it’s a fun thing to do.”

This is just the beginning according to May, she has her eyes set on the event going national through the social media hashtag #getyouronesieon.

Related:Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

“It is super important for the community to come out and get loud about mental health. To spread the awareness to people we may not be able to reach out to, and to spread the word,” Lust said.

So far $500 has been raised at the beginning of the walk.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country prepares for flooding
Next story
Kelowna Walmart contributes to fighting hunger campaign

Just Posted

Kelowna Walmart contributes to fighting hunger campaign

The record-setting year knocked last year’s campaign out of the water

Kinsmen Park picnic table dedicated to Kelowna icon

A polished stone picnic table was unveiled in Kinsmen park on Wednesday for Ken Harding

Get Your Onesie On and walk to break the stigma around mental health

To promote Mental Health Week dinosaurs and unicorns took to Kelowna’s streets

Lake Country prepares for flooding

Sandbags are available at Beasley Park

JoeAnna’s House design revealed

The house will be a home-away-from-home for families of those who require care in Kelowna

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

Okanagan Sun loaded up for spring camp

More than 100 players are expected, including close to 60 new recruits, for the BCFC club’s camp

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Vernon-North Okanagan officers named to Alexa’s Team

Ten Vernon-North Okanagan officers honoured for helping remove impaired drivers from B.C.’s roads

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

B.C. woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on woman’s leg after attack in Aldergrove

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt closing the road.

Most Read