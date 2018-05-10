Get Your Onesie On and walk to break the stigma around mental health

Eight people took to the streets of Kelowna today, putting their best ‘onesie’ foot forward to raise awareness for Mental Health Week.

The Get Your Onesie On event for the Canadian Mental Health Association has seen successful in schools to teach children about mental health at an early age. The event is now marching forward in it’s inaugural Get Your Onesie On Walk.

“When i was in grade 8 and middle school, I didn’t even know what mental health meant. I didn’t know what it was so it’s pretty cool that we are able to get in and talk to the kids about what it is,” Sarah Lust, communications and events coordinator for CMHA said.

Organized by Teresa May who started a fundraising initiative last year challenging businesses, universities and schools to support the CMHA and erase the stigma.

“We cannot see mental illness like we can physical illness,” May said. “It’s nice to know that we are all here for eachother, we might look a little bit crazy[in our onesies] but it’s a fun thing to do.”

This is just the beginning according to May, she has her eyes set on the event going national through the social media hashtag #getyouronesieon.

“It is super important for the community to come out and get loud about mental health. To spread the awareness to people we may not be able to reach out to, and to spread the word,” Lust said.

So far $500 has been raised at the beginning of the walk.

