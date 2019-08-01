Lets get ‘Lost Together’ in Rutland

Lost Together is a vintage consignment store located in Rutland’s growing thrifting district.

Located in the growing thrifting district of Rutland, Lost Together has been in business since June of 2017. Since then, the surrounding community has welcomed the quirky thrift consignment store and its staff with open arms.

Walking into the boutique is like being transported into another era, everything inside is a recycled and authentic fashion piece.

As soon as you walk in, you smell that so-called ‘vintage smell’ — you know that smell of years and years of cared for wear. The entire ambiance of the store and its items scream dreamy nostalgia.

Lover of all things thrift and style advisor Sher Lamontagne has worked at the store for two years. Lamontagne said the community has been keen on expressing their love for their great service and their one of a kind clothing pieces.

“In Rutland here, everyone really does walk through the door. You know your people when they walk through,” she said.

“We’re in the thrifting district, so there is stores kind of plunked all around us. So people that stop by are actually doing a thrift loop which is great for us.”

Lamontagne describes the store as a place where people are free to express themselves and fall in love with all the different kinds of fabrics.

View this post on Instagram

Organza we feel you🧡

A post shared by LOST TOGETHER (@_losttogether) on

“We get excited about 80’s and 90’s statement pieces. We play with everything in here, we really try to buy for every single person that walks in here.”

READ MORE: Rutland IGA keeps community-forward attitude despite corporate operation

Unlike branded ‘fast fashion’ mall retailers, Lost Together prides itself on carrying sustainable items that are of good quality.

“We operate as a ‘slow fashion’ retailer. Meaning we find garments that are recycled and beautiful that you can wear as on-trend items or wear years down the road,” said Lamontagne.

She said the core of their business comes down to playing dress-up with every customer until they find that special feel-good outfit or bold statement piece.

“We love it when people leave feeling beautiful and confident.”

READ MORE: Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

View this post on Instagram

Organza we feel you🧡

A post shared by LOST TOGETHER (@_losttogether) on

In need of some long-weekend outfit inspiration?

Sher Lamontagne at Lost Together has you covered with three Okanagan inspired looks for your long weekend adventures.

1. The wine & dine

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

 

Previous story
‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in Okanagan and Shuswap

Just Posted

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in Okanagan and Shuswap

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

City of Kelowna continues growth of city’s bike lanes

Sutherland Ave. bike lanes officially open at the end of August and more are on the way

Kelowna drivers set to raid new speed cameras

The obvious parody event is taking jabs at both the cameras and the Area 51 raid of a similar name

Kelowna’s Spiers Road to close next week for safety improvements

Spiers Road will be closed between Hewlett Road and Saucier Road for approximately four weeks

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

LETTER: Support shown for patio on Main Street in Summerland

Seasonal patio has been completed at bakery

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Summerland senior golfers use par points system

Leagues compete each week throughout the season

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Public input sought on Sicamous-Armstrong rail trail

Planners of the Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail are turning to the public for input on the project

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Most Read