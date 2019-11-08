Okanagan Mixoff stirs up a new winner

Each cocktail required two Okanagan spirit ingredients and a local wine, beer or cider

The Okanagan’s top bartenders mixed it up Thursday night with their tastiest cocktails for the seventh annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff.

Each cocktail required two Okanagan spirit ingredients and a local wine, beer or cider before it was critiqued by a panel of four judges as well as more than 200 people who attended the event.

At the end of the night, which was held in the historic Laurel Building, the judges favourite cocktail was awarded to Kyle Friesen from Waterfront Cafe for his cocktail ‘spiked chai.” He also won the peoples’ choice award.

READ MORE: New Kelowna restaurant opens for business

READ MORE: Okanagan restaurant adds Canadian top 50 accolade to their menu

In addition to cocktails, the public also got a chance to sample food.

While the competition was tight, the people’s choice for best bite food category was Rod Butters from Raudz Regional Concepts for his turkey bacon wrapped root vegetable torte.

“The creativity and originality the competitors showed was amazing. These bartenders continue to raise the bar every year,” said Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery owner Tyler Dyck. “It’s so great to see the bartenders working as a team with their chef’s to pair the drinks with amazing food.”

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division