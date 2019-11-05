New Kelowna restaurant opens up for business

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink is now operating in Kelowna’s Landmark District

There’s now one more place in Kelowna to put your taste buds to the test.

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink officially opened its doors on Tuesday to the Kelowna public.

Located at 1516 Dickson Avenue, the new restaurant offers a variety of dishes like salads, chili tacos, burgers and Moroccan bowls.

Restaurant owner David Lindsay said there’s something for everyone at the new establishment.

I think we’re super excited and we have a great menu offering for all palates,” Lindsay said.

“From vegan to more proteins dishes, we have a great balance for everybody.”

According to Lindsay, this is the second of a well-known restaurant chain that all started back in 1927 in downtown Kelowna.

“For us, when the business opportunity presented itself, we knew we really liked the area,” Lindsay said.

“We liked the look of the the room and though it was a great opportunity for us to have a second restaurant location with the Train Station Pub.”

The news 2500-square foot space is able to hold around 60 diners. The restaurant currently employs around 20 people.

