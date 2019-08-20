Okanagan-Shuswap weather: High temperatures with mix of sun and cloud

Your weather report for Tuesday, August 20th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

You can expect another beautiful summer day throughout the Okanagan region today.

The heat will be sticking around as the daytime highs are expected to shoot up to between 31 C and 33 C by the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected to roll in tomorrow with temperatures hovering in the high 20s through until the weekend.

In Kelowna: Expect clear skies this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Your high today is 33 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 14 C.

In Vernon: Sunny this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high of 33 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Sunny throughout the entire day with a high of 33 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 15 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny throughout the day with few clouds rolling in this evening. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 12.

Video of the day:

Two Kayakers are lucky to be alive after an enormous ice bridge collapsed in front of the two while exploring Alaska waters

The massive wave caused by the falling chunks sent both kayakers fleeing for their lives. Both Kayakers are safe but startled after witnessing chunks of the Spencer glacier submerge.

READ MORE: Kelowna dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

READ MORE: Okanagan youth protest Tolko logging

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
New Penticton/Kelowna transit route ready to roll out

Just Posted

Kelowna man charged with killing wife and two daughters returns to court

Jacob Daniel Forman appeared before B.C. Supreme Court today

New Penticton/Kelowna transit route ready to roll out

Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna will provide a direct trip to Kelowna from Penticton and Summerland

Kelowna dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

With the surgery, Alice’s prognosis is ‘excellent,’ stated the BC SPCA

UBC Okanagan partners with Blood Services Canada to educate, recruit donors

Nursing students from Okanagan university take to community events to inform public

Suspicious item forces 47 to evacuate plane at Kelowna airport

Kelowna RCMP continue investigation of suspicious item on airplane

Knife-wielding man tries to break into Okanagan retirement home

Seniors and staff shaken by incident and upset with RCMP response

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Politicians say elections law restricting partisan ads is ‘absurd,’ ‘lunacy’

Election Canada’s choice to cite climate change as a specific example has left environment groups feeling muzzled

Conservative Leader Scheer won’t ‘lift finger’ to bring ‘Jihadi Jack’ to Canada

About 190 people with connections to Canada are suspected of terrorist activity abroad

Bell will cut 200K households from rural broadband program after CRTC rate cut

Company says the cut will cost it $100 million

Man who allegedly smashed windows in police custody

The man barricaded himself in a motel room

South Okanagan powwow strikes a chord on the human level for federal minister

Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O’Regan was the special guest at powwow

Most Read