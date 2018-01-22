Witnesses for Westside Road crash sought

The RCMP appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate

West Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public for crash witnesses to come forward with any information about a Sunday morning rollover along Westside Road.

RCMP responded Jan. 21 at 4:58 a.m., to assist BC Ambulance Service who were themselves responding to a third party report of a rollover collision discovered near Trader’s Cove, north of West Kelowna along Westside Road.

The initial call was made by a concerned passerby who discovered the empty, overturned grey GMC Envoy approximately 30 feet off the roadway.

Police attended and examined the crash scene.

“Our investigators became very concerned for the well-being of the occupant or occupants of the vehicle, when they located blood inside that vehicle,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“An extensive search of the area was conducted, with negative results, for anyone who may have either been ejected during the collision or had wandered off.”

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, you stopped to assist the occupant or occupants of the vehicle in any way, or you provided transportation into town for anyone in the general area of the crash scene you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

