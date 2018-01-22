Witnesses for Westside Road crash sought

The RCMP appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate

West Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public for crash witnesses to come forward with any information about a Sunday morning rollover along Westside Road.

RCMP responded Jan. 21 at 4:58 a.m., to assist BC Ambulance Service who were themselves responding to a third party report of a rollover collision discovered near Trader’s Cove, north of West Kelowna along Westside Road.

The initial call was made by a concerned passerby who discovered the empty, overturned grey GMC Envoy approximately 30 feet off the roadway.

READ MORE: FOUR ARRESTS MADE

Police attended and examined the crash scene.

“Our investigators became very concerned for the well-being of the occupant or occupants of the vehicle, when they located blood inside that vehicle,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“An extensive search of the area was conducted, with negative results, for anyone who may have either been ejected during the collision or had wandered off.”

The RCMP appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, you stopped to assist the occupant or occupants of the vehicle in any way, or you provided transportation into town for anyone in the general area of the crash scene you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna pot dispensary lawyer advising client to shut down
Next story
Sexual assault case against Peachland man nears conclusion

Just Posted

Witnesses for Westside Road crash sought

The RCMP appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate

Case against Peachland man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping women nears conclusion

Crown nearing end of case for Peachland man accused of sexually assaulting two women while the slept

Kelowna pot dispensary lawyer advising client to shut down

Lawyer says dispensaries are currently ‘100 per cent illegal’

Kelowna cop finds stolen tires

Officer stumbles across tires while searching for a suspect in unrelated case

New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Letter: Peachland is a beautiful town but it needs to grow

Upcoming public hearing surrounding Peachland’s OCP is drawing attention

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

$130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic

Hot summer ticket: $130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic off Newfoundland

UK’s Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018

Most Read