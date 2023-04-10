Fuel up, get rewarded with the Okanagan’s newest gas bars

The brand new Otter Coop gas bar at 2115 Rutland Rd. in Kelowna will offer members a carwash, hot food, slushies and more!

From Osoyoos to Kamloops, residents across the Okanagan Valley will be seeing more Otter Coop gas bars popping up in the coming months, including a brand new location on Rutland Road in North Kelowna that’s expected to open in early May.

And that’s good news for Okanagan drivers, who with a one-time, $10 membership, can earn annual patronage refunds. Last year alone, members received $5.9 million in patronage refunds through cash and equity, based on their purchases.

Otter Co-op, celebrating 100 years of serving British Columbia, recently purchased a number of Husky gas bars in the B.C. Interior – good news for Co-op members and their communities!

In all, Okanagan residents will now have 14 different Otter Co-op locations to enjoy, including the brand new Otter Co-op gas bar at 2115 Rutland Rd. in Kelowna – offering a carwash, hot food, slushies and more!

To celebrate the grand opening of their new Okanagan locations, Otter Co-op is hosting weekly prize draws, plus free coffee or Big Cool slush beverages starting on April 24 at all their new Kelowna Co-ops.

“The entire Otter Co-op family is thrilled to be expanding our gas bars to reach more communities throughout the Okanagan,” says Bryan Hlagi, Director of Consumer Fuels. “Co-op members can look forward to more promotions during our official grand opening of the new Rutland Road location which we hope to see opening its doors to Co-op members by early May.”

Putting their community first

Otter Co-op has a long history of serving their local communities, celebrating their centennial in British Columbia just last year. Otter Co-op works closely with local farmers, families and other local businesses, donating more than $400,000 annually to the neighbourhoods they operate in, including $30,000 in wildfire relief efforts through the Red Cross.

Otter Coop memberships are available for a one-time fee of $10 with no annual renewal fees.

Find more information online here or on their Facebook and Instagram. Make sure to keep an eye out for Otter Co-op’s new locations and don’t miss out on being an Otter Co-op member.

READ MORE: Everyone’s favourite co-op is expanding operations in Kelowna

READ MORE: Co-op turns its centennial celebration into $100,000 gift for the community

CommmunityLocal Businessoil and gasSmall Business