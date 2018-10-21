Community will benefit from race, says Dyas

Dyas ran against a friend and made him a rival

Tom Dyas was both disappointed and surprised by the margin of victory for Colin Basran, but said he was happy to have raised issues that were of concern to both him and his supporters.

“We felt that communication we had with a lot of individuals (told) us people were uncomfortable with what was happening and they wanted change. The were uncomfortable with the safety aspect of the downtown, uncomfortable with traffic congestion and uncomfortable with housing costs. And all these things added up along with tax increases, so it was surprising that it was not closer,” Dyas said.

READ MORE: BASRAN WINS

Days said the close friendship he enjoyed with Basran prior to the campaign will be restored in time.

“In business, numerous times, I have competed against individuals who are friends,” he said. “Sometimes you win the business deal, sometimes you don’t. In sports, I have competed in championship games against individuals who are friends, and we are still friends to this day,” he said.

“I believe the mature aspect of it looking forward, yes there will be some communications going forward that will be little rustier than they were before, but I believe in time the issue we debated in this campaign will generate something good for the community’s benefit.”

Of 31,814 votes counted, Basran earned 18,118 votes and Dyas took 9,518. Bobby Kennedy earned 2,671 votes and Bob Schewe got 1,507.

