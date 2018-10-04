Contributed

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Cara Reed

Cara Reed is aiming for a spot on council to represent Carr’s Landing

Cara Reed moved to Canada in 2008 with her husband, Shaun, and they were lucky enough to find Carr’s Landing in Lake Country a place to call home. Reed has worked for a number of local businesses as an account director with Twin Creek Media, a quality assurance manager at Coral Beach Farms and, for the past six years, at Tri Lake Animal Hospital.

READ MORE: 12 Lake Country candidates file nomination packages

Reed has spent more than 20 years successfully helping businesses, government and non-profits create and deliver their strategic plans while working with a fixed budget. Her management experience from a diverse set of industries, including geographic information, oil and gas, and education have helped her in her community volunteerism and with advocacy for the Carr’s Landing area, including leading the successful charge to maintain Gable Beach North for the public and, until stepping down to run for council, as vice-chair of the Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Learn more about Peachland mayoral candidate Cindy Fortin

Just Posted

City of West Kelowna warns of fake bylaw tickets

A forged bylaw ticket of $125 was issued in Sunnyside

Upper Fintry boil water notice rescinded

Water main break Sept. 27 led to precautionary notice

Lake Country runners welcome for food bank fundraiser

The Summit Challenge Trail Race takes place Oct. 28

RCMP watchdog concludes investigation into Kelowna incident

The two individuals will make a complete recovery from their medical issues

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra to feature Tanya Tagaq

Tagaq is known for her ‘passionate and other-worldly’ performances

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Cara Reed

Cara Reed is aiming for a spot on council to represent Carr’s Landing

Learn more about Peachland mayoral candidate Cindy Fortin

Every week, the Captial News will ask council candidates questions about their community

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Your morning news in 90 – Oct. 4, 2018

Your morning news update with Jen Zielinski for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Most Read