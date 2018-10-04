Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Cara Reed

Cara Reed moved to Canada in 2008 with her husband, Shaun, and they were lucky enough to find Carr’s Landing in Lake Country a place to call home. Reed has worked for a number of local businesses as an account director with Twin Creek Media, a quality assurance manager at Coral Beach Farms and, for the past six years, at Tri Lake Animal Hospital.

Reed has spent more than 20 years successfully helping businesses, government and non-profits create and deliver their strategic plans while working with a fixed budget. Her management experience from a diverse set of industries, including geographic information, oil and gas, and education have helped her in her community volunteerism and with advocacy for the Carr’s Landing area, including leading the successful charge to maintain Gable Beach North for the public and, until stepping down to run for council, as vice-chair of the Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association.

