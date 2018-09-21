Meet your 2018 civic election candidates

Gathering scheduled for Oct. 2 with all the candidates on hand to answer voters questions

With 35 candidates candidates running for office in Kelowna in the upcoming civic election, knowing where each one stands on the issues important to individual voters can be difficult.

The Rutland Residents’ Association wants to make it a little easier and is are bringing back is open one-on-one all-candidates meeting.

The event, which will see all the candidates running for mayor, councillor and Kelowna trustee on the Central Okanagan Board of Education, invited the Rutland Centennial Hall Oct. 2 where voters can talk with them in one central location.The session will go Oct. 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Related: Here are your 2018 civic election candidates in Kelowna

Each candidate will be allowed to set up a table, pass out information and be available to talk with members of the public who attend, answering questions through conversation.

“It is very important for voters to be able to make informed decisions based on facts,” says the residents’ association.

For the upcoming election in Kelowna, four candidates are running for mayor, 21 are running for councillor and 10 are running for board of education trustee. The number of council candidates is down significantly from 2014 when eight people ran for mayor and 35 ran for the eight available councillor positions.

The civic election is Oct. 20.

Organizers say due to the construction currently underway outside the Rutland Centennial Hall, parking for the event will be available on Roxby Road.

