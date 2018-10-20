Peachland candidates weigh in on issues around crime and waterfront access

During the weeks leading up to today’s civic election, the Capital News asked candidates running for office in the Central Okanagan weekly questions about issues affecting their municipalities.

Here are the link to the questions and their answers:

Are you concerned about crime in your city? What would you do to create change if you were elected?

There has been a lot of concern in recent years about whether the lake front is being kept accessible to the general public. What do you think the municipality should do to ensure the public has ample access to Okanagan lake?

Looking back over the last four years, what do you feel city council should have done, or done differently and what will you do to have the issue addressed if you are elected?

