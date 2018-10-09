West Kelowna votes 2018: Carol Zanon is running for council

My vision is to make West Kelowna a better place for all of us and improve the quality of life in our future. I have the expertise to get things done, the experience to understand process, the enthusiasm to learn, the drive to follow through and the common sense to listen to the community. Specifically, I want to be part of the team that builds the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, and I need to ensure that BC Hydro follows through on their commitment to build a second power transmission line to service the Greater Westside.

RELATED: West Kelowna candidates talk foreshore

RELATED: West Kelowna candidates weigh in on how they’d like to see crime dealt with

RELATED: West Kelowna candidates weigh in on controversial speculation tax

Then there is everything else that needs doing. The new council will have to develop its own Strategic Plan. The present one has served well, and it is time to refocus and adjust the goals. Here are some of them:

1. to support economic development, small business and be aware of new revenue opportunities;

2. to support the needs of our community by prioritizing, constructing and maintaining the necessary infrastructure, and to lobby the province for emergency needs;

3. to ensure our community stays safe through our fire, police and ambulance services, to encourage community policing and to encourage the province to complete a review of the municipal and regional police services levels, as promised;

4. to improve municipal transit ,communications and services are as effective as possible;

5. to respond to emerging social and environmental issues including homelessness, the health care centre and the responsibilities created by legalization of recreational cannabis.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.