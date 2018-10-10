West Kelowna votes 2018: Gord Milsom runs for mayor

“Gord Milsom, former city councillor envisions West Kelowna to be a city well known for it’s diverse and vibrant community, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Okanagan Valley. Both residents and visitors are able to enjoy outstanding recreational experiences, such as hiking and biking trails with spectacular views, and world class attractions such as those provided by businesses located on the Wine Trail, the Farm Loop, and elsewhere within our community.

As Mayor, Milsom has many objectives that he wishes to fulfill, including:

• To connect, listen, and communicate with residents and to encourage the growth of neighbourhood associations. To build community spirit by celebrating individual and business successes and community wide achievements. To recognize and support volunteerism and to encourage residents of all ages to become involved and to take on leadership roles within the community.

• To increase public safety by fighting crime with enhanced policing services, by continuing to invest in safe roads, sidewalks, and bike paths, and by mitigating the risks of wild fires and flooding.

• To ensure that West Kelowna residents have access to water of the highest quality and that the new Rose Valley water treatment plant be constructed on time and be on or below budget.

• To actively pursue economic development opportunities including the efficient use of land and investments in new businesses and services, as well as to encourage developers to ensure that appropriate housing is available for the various accommodation needs within our community.

• To collaborate with Westbank First Nations, the City of Kelowna, and with other valley wide municipalities in order to pursue opportunities of mutual benefit on a local and regional basis. – when we all work together, we can achieve great things.”

