City plans for Rowcliffe Park. (City of Kelowna)

$1.4 million Rowcliffe Park development in Kelowna complete

The first phase of the park was completed in 2017

The second phase of improvements at Rowcliffe Park in Kelowna has been completed and the park is now open to the public.

“As a community-level park in Kelowna, Rowcliffe Park has a lot to offer residents,” says Brian Beach, infrastructure delivery department manager with the city. “Many have already started using the redeveloped dog park, and with most of the park now complete we’re sure it will continue to be well-used.”

The most recent period of development—the second of three phases—cost the city $1.4 million and includes a community garden, open grass field, additional walkways and a redeveloped off-leash dog park.

“Residents in this re-developing neighbourhood have been really pleased with the results,” adds Beach.

To celebrate the park’s opening, the Mayor will officially open the park at a neighbourhood event at Rowcliffe Park on the afternoon of Saturday, July 20. The event is an opportunity for those living in the area to meet, connect and enjoy family-friendly activities.

For more information about Rowcliffe Park and other projects happening around Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

